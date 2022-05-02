167th Airlift Wing hosts retirement ceremonies for West Virginia Air National Guard leaders

Chief Master Sgt. David Stevens, former West Virginia Air National Guard state command chief (retired), receives the Legion of Merit from Maj. Gen. William Crane, adjutant general, West Virginia National Guard, during Stevens’s retirement ceremony at the 167th Airlift Wing dining facility, Feb. 5, 2022. Chief Master Sgt. Stevens retired after 38 years of service in both the U.S. Marine Corps and West Virginia Air National Guard, serving in multiple capacities and positions, ending his career as the state command chief for the WVANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon).

