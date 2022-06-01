Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    167th Airlfit Wing Hosts WVANG State Command Chief Change of Responsibility [Image 15 of 17]

    167th Airlfit Wing Hosts WVANG State Command Chief Change of Responsibility

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Chief Master Sgt. David Stevens gives his final salute as West Virginia Air National Guard state command chief to Brig. Gen. David Cochran, assistant adjutant general-Air, West Virginia National Guard, during a state command chief change of responsibility ceremony at the 167th Airlift Wing dining facility, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Feb. 5, 2022. The ceremony was held to mark the transition of the West Virginia Air National Guard state command from Chief Master Sgt. David Stevens to Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Ives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tim Sencindiver)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 167th Airlfit Wing Hosts WVANG State Command Chief Change of Responsibility [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Timothy Sencindiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    167th Hosts WVANG State Command Chief Change of Responsibility

    TAGS

    167th Airlift Wing
    West Virginia Air National Guard
    WVANG
    167AW

