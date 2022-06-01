Chief Master Sgt. David Stevens gives his final salute as West Virginia Air National Guard state command chief to Brig. Gen. David Cochran, assistant adjutant general-Air, West Virginia National Guard, during a state command chief change of responsibility ceremony at the 167th Airlift Wing dining facility, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Feb. 5, 2022. The ceremony was held to mark the transition of the West Virginia Air National Guard state command from Chief Master Sgt. David Stevens to Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Ives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tim Sencindiver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 02.10.2022 08:12 Photo ID: 7043851 VIRIN: 220205-Z-RR598-1001 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.22 MB Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 167th Airlfit Wing Hosts WVANG State Command Chief Change of Responsibility [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Timothy Sencindiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.