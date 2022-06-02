167th Airlift Wing hosts retirement ceremonies for West Virginia Air National Guard leaders

Brig. Gen. Ray Shepard, the former Assistant Adjutant General-Air for the West Virginia Air National Guard, talks about his military career during his retirement ceremony at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Feb. 6. Shepherd served as judge advocate at the 167th for about 12 years before moving on to serve in a number of roles at state headquarters including director of staff and chief of staff. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

Date Taken: 02.06.2022 Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US