Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Ives, West Virginia Air National Guard state command chief, makes his first remarks as the newest WVANG command chief during a state command chief change of responsibility ceremony at the 167th Airlift Wing dining facility, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Feb. 5, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 08:12
|Photo ID:
|7043856
|VIRIN:
|220205-Z-WS080-1003
|Resolution:
|3835x2557
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|MARTINSBURG, WV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 167th Airlfit Wing Hosts WVANG State Command Chief Change of Responsibility [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
167th Hosts WVANG State Command Chief Change of Responsibility
LEAVE A COMMENT