    167th Airlift Wing members participate in Green Flag Little Rock exercise

    167th Airlift Wing members participate in Green Flag Little Rock exercise

    02.10.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    The 167th Airlift Wing successfully completed the Green Flag Little Rock 22-03 exercise hosted by the 34th Combat Training Squadron at Little Rock Air Force Base, Jacksonville, Arkansas, January 9-21.
    The primary objective of GFLR is to support the Joint Readiness Training Center and provide training to the maximum number of airlift crews, mission planners and ground support elements in a simulated combat environment with an emphasis on joint force integration.
    The 167 AW’s C-17 Globemaster III was accompanied by C-130J Hercules, KC-46A Pegasus, B-52 Stratofortress, A400 Atlas and CASA CN235 aircraft and their crews while participating in the exercise.
    “Green Flag Little Rock provided our unit with a chance to integrate with multiple U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and French forces in a realistic tactical scenario,” said Lt. Col. Randall Wright 167th Squadron Commander. “
    During GFLR the 167th Airlift Squadron conducted eight missions with 19 sorties while transporting U.S. Army infantry, U.S. Air Force aeromedical evacuation personnel, civilian evacuee role players and various military cargo. All of which was accomplished while performing in complicated threat and airspace scenarios, such as semi-prepared runway operations and aerial refueling.
    While some units had 40-50 participants in the exercise, the 167th had 14. Though the limited manning posed a challenge initially to mission planning for the 167th, the team adapted by utilizing home station support, earning them accolades from the 34th CTS.
    Staff Sgt. Alex Barb, a loadmaster with the 167th AS, said the exercise challenged him by giving him a chance to work behind the scenes and learn more about mission planning.
    “Overall, the exercise was a success in terms of our training and combat experience, but more importantly we document

    West Virginia National Guard
    167th Airlift Wing
    WVNG
    167AW
    GFLR

