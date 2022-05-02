Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Master Sgt. David Stevens Retirement Ceremony [Image 14 of 17]

    Chief Master Sgt. David Stevens Retirement Ceremony

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Chief Master Sgt. David Stevens, former West Virginia Air National Guard state command chief (retired), receives a U.S. flag from Master Sgt. Justin Bird, 167th Airlift Wing honor guard, during Stevens’s retirement ceremony at the 167th Airlift Wing dining facility, Feb. 5, 2022. Chief Master Sgt. Stevens retired after 38 years of service in both the U.S. Marine Corps and West Virginia Air National Guard, serving in multiple capacities and positions, ending his career as the state command chief for the WVANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 08:12
    Photo ID: 7043850
    VIRIN: 220205-Z-WS080-2002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Master Sgt. David Stevens Retirement Ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    167th Airlift Wing members participate in Green Flag Little Rock exercise
    167th Airlift Wing members participate in Green Flag Little Rock exercise
    167th Airlift Wing members participate in Green Flag Little Rock exercise
    167th Airlift Wing members participate in Green Flag Little Rock exercise
    167th Airlift Wing members participate in Green Flag Little Rock exercise
    167th Airlift Wing members participate in Green Flag Little Rock exercise
    167th Airlift Wing members participate in Green Flag Little Rock exercise
    167th Airlift Wing members participate in Green Flag Little Rock exercise
    167th Airlift Wing members participate in Green Flag Little Rock exercise
    167th Airlift Wing members participate in Green Flag Little Rock exercise
    167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight February 2022
    167th Airlift Wing members participate in Green Flag Little Rock exercise
    167th Airlift Wing hosts retirement ceremonies for West Virginia Air National Guard leaders
    Chief Master Sgt. David Stevens Retirement Ceremony
    167th Airlfit Wing Hosts WVANG State Command Chief Change of Responsibility
    167th Airlift Wing hosts retirement ceremonies for West Virginia Air National Guard leaders
    167th Airlfit Wing Hosts WVANG State Command Chief Change of Responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    West Virginia National Guard
    167th Airlift Wing
    WVNG
    167AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT