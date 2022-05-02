Chief Master Sgt. David Stevens Retirement Ceremony

Chief Master Sgt. David Stevens, former West Virginia Air National Guard state command chief (retired), receives a U.S. flag from Master Sgt. Justin Bird, 167th Airlift Wing honor guard, during Stevens’s retirement ceremony at the 167th Airlift Wing dining facility, Feb. 5, 2022. Chief Master Sgt. Stevens retired after 38 years of service in both the U.S. Marine Corps and West Virginia Air National Guard, serving in multiple capacities and positions, ending his career as the state command chief for the WVANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Edward Michon)

