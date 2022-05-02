Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight February 2022 [Image 11 of 17]

    167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight February 2022

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Emma Van Horn is a knowledge management specialist for the 167th Communications Flight and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for February 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle)

