    Gravely is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. [Image 15 of 15]

    Gravely is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.

    GREECE

    02.05.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS GRAVELY

    220205-N-ED646-0265 SOUDA BAY, Greece (Feb. 5, 2022) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) heave mooring lines while pulling into Souda Bay, Greece, for a scheduled port visit, Feb. 5, 2022. Gravely is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Moises Sandoval)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 08:12
    VIRIN: 220205-N-ED646-0265
    Location: GR
    #Destroyer
    #Deployment
    #CSG8
    #DDG107
    #6thFleet
    #FirsttoConquer

