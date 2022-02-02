220202-N-ED646-0235- ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), center, Royal Norwegian Navy Fridtjof Nansen-class frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310), left, and Turkish Navy Gabya G-class Frigate TCG Goksu (FFG 497), right, conduct maneuvering operations in the Adriatic Sea, Feb. 2, 2022. Neptune Strike 22 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Moises Sandoval)

Date Taken: 02.02.2022
Date Posted: 02.08.2022
Location: ADRIATIC SEA