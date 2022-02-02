Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADRIATIC SEA

    02.02.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS GRAVELY

    220202-N-ED646-0418- ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), left, and Turkish Navy Gabya G-class Frigate TCG Goksu (FFG 497), center, conduct maneuvering operations in the Adriatic Sea, Feb. 2, 2022. Neptune Strike 22 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Moises Sandoval)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 08:12
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Gravely is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.
    Gravely is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations
    #NATO
    #StrongerTogether
    #WeAreNATO
    europeansupport2022
    #NeptuneStrike
    #NeptuneStrike22

