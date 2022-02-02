220202-N-ED646-0265- ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Blue Ridge-class amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), right, and Italian Navy ITS Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Carlo Margottini (F 592), left, conduct maneuvering operations in the Adriatic Sea, Feb. 2, 2022. Neptune Strike 22 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Moises Sandoval)
