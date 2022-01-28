220128-N-ED646-2732- ADRIATIC SEA (Jan. 28, 2022) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) prepare to recover a riged-hull inflatable boat during search and rescue training in the Adriatic Sea, Jan. 28, 2022. Gravely is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Moises Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 08:11 Photo ID: 7040160 VIRIN: 220128-N-ED646-0732 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.32 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gravely is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations. [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.