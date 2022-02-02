220202-N-ED646-0287- ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Italian Navy Cavour-class aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550) participates in maneuvering operations in the Adriatic Sea, Feb. 2, 2022. Neptune Strike 22 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Moises Sandoval)

