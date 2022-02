220202-N-ED646-0498- ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Aircraft assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 and Italian Navy fly over Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), left, and Turkish Navy Gabya G-class Frigate TCG Goksu (FFG 497), center, as they conduct maneuvering operations in the Adriatic Sea, Feb. 2, 2022. Neptune Strike 22 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Moises Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2022 Date Posted: 02.08.2022 08:12 Photo ID: 7040166 VIRIN: 220202-N-ED646-0498 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.43 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Neptune Strike 22 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.