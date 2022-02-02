Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Neptune Strike 22 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. [Image 11 of 15]

    Neptune Strike 22 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance.

    ADRIATIC SEA

    02.02.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS GRAVELY

    220202-N-ED646-0508- ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Royal Norwegian Navy Fridtjof Nansen-class frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) participates in maneuvering operations with Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Adriatic Sea, Feb. 2, 2022. Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Moises Sandoval)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 08:12
    Photo ID: 7040167
    VIRIN: 220202-N-ED646-0508
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

