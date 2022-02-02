Neptune Strike 22 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance.

220202-N-ED646-0508- ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 2, 2022) Royal Norwegian Navy Fridtjof Nansen-class frigate HNoMS Fridtjof Nansen (F310) participates in maneuvering operations with Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Adriatic Sea, Feb. 2, 2022. Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Moises Sandoval)

