U.S. Airmen assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron demonstrate cold weather survival skills at Camp Navajo in Flagstaff, Arizona, Jan. 27, 2022. Members from the 55th RQS executed agile combat employment by living and operating out of a contingency location in a simulated arctic environment in preparation for potential real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

