U.S. Airmen assigned to the 55th Rescue Generation Squadron perform post-flight inspections on an HH-60G Pave Hawk at Camp Navajo in Flagstaff, Arizona, Jan. 25, 2022. The 55th Rescue Squadron forward deployed to Camp Navajo to refresh their Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training by performing agile combat employment in a high elevation, austere and arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Location: FLAGSTAFF, AZ, US