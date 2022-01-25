Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Search & Rescue: taking survival skillsets to new heights [Image 3 of 12]

    Search &amp; Rescue: taking survival skillsets to new heights

    FLAGSTAFF, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk aircrew assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron performs a simulated civilian search and rescue at Camp Navajo in Flagstaff, Arizona, Jan. 24, 2022. The purpose of this training was to give 55th RQS aircrews experience with cold weather, high elevation rescues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 17:58
    Photo ID: 7032038
    VIRIN: 220125-F-CL785-1034
    Resolution: 5449x3895
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: FLAGSTAFF, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    Search &amp; Rescue: taking survival skillsets to new heights

    55th Rescue Squadron
    SERE training
    563rd Rescue Group
    355th Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    Dynamic Wing

