A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron performs post flight inspections on an HH-60G Pave Hawk at Camp Navajo in Flagstaff, Arizona, Jan. 25, 2022. The 55th RQS completed agile combat employment training by living and operating out of a contingency location in a simulated artic environment and completing high elevation search and rescue scenarios to posture themselves for the next high-end fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
