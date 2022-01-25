A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron performs post flight inspections on an HH-60G Pave Hawk at Camp Navajo in Flagstaff, Arizona, Jan. 25, 2022. The 55th RQS completed agile combat employment training by living and operating out of a contingency location in a simulated artic environment and completing high elevation search and rescue scenarios to posture themselves for the next high-end fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 02.02.2022 17:58 Photo ID: 7032043 VIRIN: 220125-F-CL785-1474 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 15.61 MB Location: FLAGSTAFF, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Search & Rescue: taking survival skillsets to new heights [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.