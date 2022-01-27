U.S. Air Force Capt. Gannon McDonald, 55th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk pilot, sets up a survival shelter at Camp Navajo in Flagstaff, Arizona, Jan. 27, 2022. The 55th RQS completed agile combat employment training by living and operating out of a contingency location in a simulated artic environment and completing high elevation search and rescue scenarios to posture themselves for the next high-end fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 17:58
|Photo ID:
|7032048
|VIRIN:
|220127-F-CL785-1157
|Resolution:
|5265x4184
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|FLAGSTAFF, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Search & Rescue: taking survival skillsets to new heights [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Search & Rescue: taking survival skillsets to new heights
