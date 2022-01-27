U.S. Air Force Capt. Gannon McDonald, 55th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk pilot, sets up a survival shelter at Camp Navajo in Flagstaff, Arizona, Jan. 27, 2022. The 55th RQS completed agile combat employment training by living and operating out of a contingency location in a simulated artic environment and completing high elevation search and rescue scenarios to posture themselves for the next high-end fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

