U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Kurtz, 55th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk Pilot, sets up a tent at Camp Navajo in Flagstaff, Arizona, Jan. 24, 2022. Members from the 55th RQS executed agile combat employment by living and operating out of a contingency location in a simulated arctic environment in preparation for potential real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

