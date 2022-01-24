Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Search & Rescue: taking survival skillsets to new heights [Image 2 of 12]

    Search &amp; Rescue: taking survival skillsets to new heights

    FLAGSTAFF, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Kurtz, 55th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk Pilot, sets up a tent at Camp Navajo in Flagstaff, Arizona, Jan. 24, 2022. Members from the 55th RQS executed agile combat employment by living and operating out of a contingency location in a simulated arctic environment in preparation for potential real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

    TAGS

    55th Rescue Squadron
    SERE training
    563rd Rescue Group
    355th Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    Dynamic Wing

