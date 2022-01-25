U.S. Tech. Sgt. Jean Vega, 55th Rescue Squadron Special Missions Aviator, hoists a survivor into an HH-60G Pave Hawk as part of a civilian search and rescue simulation in Flagstaff, Arizona, Jan. 25, 2022. The 55th RQS forward deployed to an austere location in high elevation to perform simulated combat search and rescue missions in an arctic like environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

