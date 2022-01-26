A U.S. Airman assigned to the 563rd Rescue Group is being hoisted into an HH-60G Pave Hawk as part of simulated civilian search and rescue training at Camp Navajo in Flagstaff, Arizona, Jan. 26, 2022. Members from the 563rd RQG executed agile combat employment by living and operating out of a contingency location in a simulated arctic environment in preparation for potential real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2022 Date Posted: 02.02.2022 17:58 Photo ID: 7032047 VIRIN: 220126-F-CL785-1127 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 5.85 MB Location: FLAGSTAFF, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Search & Rescue: taking survival skillsets to new heights [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.