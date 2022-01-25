Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR

Drury Plaza Hotel received the Seven Seals award from Minnesota’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve committee for their support to Minnesota National Guard service members over the last two years. The hotel and its staff have housed service members during various stateside missions ranging from COVID-19 Operations to Operation Safety Net. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

