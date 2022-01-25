Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR

Alpha Battery of the 1st Battalion, 125th Field Artillery Regiment’s First Sergeant, 1st Sgt. Dana Veen, presents Drury Plaza Hotel Assistant General Manager Trent Smith with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve’s Seven Seals award in St. Paul, Minnesota, Jan. 25, 2022. Veen, Task Force COVID Team Response noncommissioned officer in charge , nominated the hotel for their support to the Minnesota National Guard over the last two years. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

