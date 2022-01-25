Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR

Drury Plaza Hotel Assistant General Manager Trent Smith address a group of fellow staff, Minnesota National Guard service members and the Minnesota Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve committee members during an award presentation at the hotel in St. Paul, Minnesota, Jan. 25, 2022. Minnesota’s ESGR committee presented the Seven Seals award for the hotel team’s support to the Minnesota National Guard over the last two years. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

