Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR [Image 1 of 8]

    Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Minnesota National Guard Air Command Chief, Command Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Erikson thanks the staff of the Drury Plaza Hotel in St. Paul, Minnesota during an award presentation, Jan. 25, 2022. Minnesota’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve team presented the hotel with the ESGR’s Seven Seals award for their support to the Minnesota National Guard over the last two years. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 10:28
    Photo ID: 7026228
    VIRIN: 220125-Z-DY230-1010
    Resolution: 1982x1321
    Size: 234.55 KB
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR
    Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR
    Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR
    Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR
    Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR
    Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR
    Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR
    Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ESGR
    Minnesota National Guard
    Seven Seals Award
    Drury Plaza Hotel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT