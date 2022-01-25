Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR

Minnesota National Guard Air Command Chief, Command Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Erikson thanks the staff of the Drury Plaza Hotel in St. Paul, Minnesota during an award presentation, Jan. 25, 2022. Minnesota’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve team presented the hotel with the ESGR’s Seven Seals award for their support to the Minnesota National Guard over the last two years. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

Date Taken: 01.25.2022
Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US