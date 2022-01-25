Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR [Image 2 of 8]

    Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Minnesota Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Committee Chairman Thomas Simonet addresses a group of service members and hotel staff at the Drury Plaza Hotel in St. Paul, Minnesota, Jan. 25, 2022. Simonet presented the hotel with ESGR’s Seven Seals award for their support to the Minnesota National Guard over the last two years. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 10:28
    Photo ID: 7026229
    VIRIN: 220125-Z-DY230-1011
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR
    Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR
    Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR
    Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR
    Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR
    Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR
    Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR
    Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ESGR
    Minnesota National Guard
    Seven Seals Award
    Drury Plaza Hotel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT