Minnesota National Guard service members, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve staff, and Drury Plaza Hotel staff pose for a group photo at the hotel in St. Paul, Minnesota, Jan 25, 2022. ESGR presented the hotel’s team with the Seven Seals award for their support to the Minnesota National Guard over the last two years. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.28.2022 10:28 Photo ID: 7026238 VIRIN: 220125-Z-DY230-1017 Resolution: 5335x3557 Size: 3.65 MB Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.