Minnesota Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Committee Chairman Thomas Simonet addresses a group of service members and hotel staff at the Drury Plaza Hotel in St. Paul, Minnesota, Jan. 25, 2022. Simonet presented the hotel with ESGR’s Seven Seals award for their support to the Minnesota National Guard over the last two years. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.28.2022 10:28 Photo ID: 7026230 VIRIN: 220125-Z-DY230-1012 Resolution: 4776x3327 Size: 2.99 MB Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.