1st Sgt. Dana Veen, the Minnesota National Guard’s Task Force COVID Team Response noncommissioned officer in charge and Thomas Simonet, Minnesota ESGR Committee state chairman pose with Drury Plaza Hotel Assistant General Manager Trent Smith during an award presentation in St. Paul, Jan. 25, 2022. Veen nominated the hotel for their support to the Minnesota National Guard over the last two years. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.28.2022 10:28 Photo ID: 7026232 VIRIN: 220125-Z-DY230-1015 Resolution: 3550x2367 Size: 1.42 MB Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Drury Plaza Hotel Receives Seven Seals Award from ESGR [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.