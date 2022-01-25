A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, takes off for a Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 25, 2022. This iteration of Red Flag is focused on confidence under fire, integrated leadership and the warfighter culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 19:14 Photo ID: 7025267 VIRIN: 220125-F-LY743-1011 Resolution: 4782x3182 Size: 818.65 KB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Operations [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.