The 148th Fighter Wing from Duluth Air National Guard Base, Minnesota, is at Nellis Air Force Base participating in Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Jan. 25, 2022. The 148th FW is one of 32 units from across the U.S. joint forces, United Kingdom (Royal Air Force) and Australia (Royal Australian Air Force) participating in Red Flag-Nellis 22-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 19:14
|Photo ID:
|7025256
|VIRIN:
|220125-F-LY743-1006
|Resolution:
|5280x3513
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Operations [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
