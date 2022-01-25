Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Operations [Image 2 of 12]

    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Operations

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    The 148th Fighter Wing from Duluth Air National Guard Base, Minnesota, is at Nellis Air Force Base participating in Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Jan. 25, 2022. The 148th FW is one of 32 units from across the U.S. joint forces, United Kingdom (Royal Air Force) and Australia (Royal Australian Air Force) participating in Red Flag-Nellis 22-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 19:14
    Photo ID: 7025256
    VIRIN: 220125-F-LY743-1006
    Resolution: 5280x3513
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    Joint Training
    ACC
    Allies
    Air Power
    Fighter Aircraft
    RFNAFB

