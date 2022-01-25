A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., prepares to take off for a Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 25, 2022. Participants conduct a variety of scenarios, including defensive counter air, offensive counter air suppression of enemy air defenses and offensive counter air-air interdiction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2022 19:14
|Photo ID:
|7025261
|VIRIN:
|220125-F-LY743-1008
|Resolution:
|5503x3661
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Operations [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
