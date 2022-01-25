Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Operations

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., prepares to take off for a Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 25, 2022. Participants conduct a variety of scenarios, including defensive counter air, offensive counter air suppression of enemy air defenses and offensive counter air-air interdiction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)

