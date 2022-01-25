Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Operations

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., takes off for a Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 25, 2022. This iteration of Red Flag is focused on confidence under fire, integrated leadership and the warfighter culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)

