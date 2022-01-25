Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Operations [Image 5 of 12]

    Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Operations

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler assigned to the “Garudas” Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134 takes off for a Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 25, 2022. Participants conduct a variety of scenarios, including defensive counter air, offensive counter air suppression of enemy air defenses and offensive counter air-air interdiction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.27.2022 19:14
    Photo ID: 7025260
    VIRIN: 220125-F-LY743-1005
    Resolution: 4899x3260
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Operations [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

