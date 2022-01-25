Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Operations

Two U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II’s assigned to 75th Fighter Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, taxi toward the runway prior to taking off for a Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 25, 2022. The 414th Combat Training Squadron conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)

Date Taken: 01.25.2022
Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
by A1C Zachary Rufus