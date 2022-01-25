Two U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, taxi toward the runway prior to taking off for a Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 25, 2022. This iteration of Red Flag is focused on confidence under fire, integrated leadership and the warfighter culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)

Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 Photo ID: 7025265 This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Operations [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Zachary Rufus