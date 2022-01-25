Different aircraft supporting Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 wait to take off from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 25, 2022. This iteration of Red Flag is focused on confidence under fire, integrated leadership and the warfighter culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.27.2022 19:14 Photo ID: 7025266 VIRIN: 220125-F-LY743-1007 Resolution: 4766x3171 Size: 1.18 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 Operations [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.