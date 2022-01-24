India Company Confidence Course

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, stand in formation and hydrate prior to beginning the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 24, 2022. Recruits completed a series of obstacles to build their confidence and improve their physical and mental endurance. The confidence course is designed to help recruits overcome physical challenges. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

