U. S. Marine Corps recruit Edwin Jaramillo with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, executes Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) techniques during the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 24, 2022. Recruits practiced MCMAP while waiting to transition to the next event. Recruits also recited Marine Corps knowledge. Jaramillo was recruited with Recruiting Station San Diego. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 18:37 Photo ID: 7022216 VIRIN: 220124-M-HX572-1050 Resolution: 6099x4066 Size: 1.14 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, India Company Confidence Course [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.