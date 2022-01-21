The new Marines and company staff participate in the graduation ceremony for Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, at MCRD, San Diego, Jan. 22, 2022. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marines Corps customs and traditions. Following graduation, the Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Abbott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 18:37 Photo ID: 7022212 VIRIN: 220121-M-HX572-459 Resolution: 4815x3210 Size: 611.64 KB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Golf Company Graduation [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.