Golf Company Graduation

U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, salute colors during the graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 21, 2022. Following graduation, Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Abbott)

