U.S. Marines with Marine Band San Diego, Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, perform during the Golf Company graduation ceremony aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan 21, 2022. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation including training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Abbott)

