Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Golf Company Graduation [Image 3 of 11]

    Golf Company Graduation

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Lt. Col. Daniel R. Myers , the Commanding Officer of 1st Recruit Training Battalion, gives a speech during a graduation ceremony for Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 21, 2022. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marines Corps customs and traditions. Following graduation, the Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Abbott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 18:37
    Photo ID: 7022213
    VIRIN: 220121-M-HX572-515
    Resolution: 4458x2972
    Size: 293.46 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company Graduation [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Golf Company Graduation
    Golf Company Graduation
    Golf Company Graduation
    Golf Company Graduation
    Golf Company Graduation
    India Company Confidence Course
    India Company Confidence Course
    India Company Confidence Course
    India Company Confidence Course
    India Company Confidence Course
    India Company Confidence Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCRD
    Marines
    Recruit Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT