    India Company Confidence Course [Image 11 of 11]

    India Company Confidence Course

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Drill Instructor Staff Sgt. Michael Moser with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, ensures that the recruits are properly executing the obstacle during the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 24, 2022. Recruits completed a series of obstacles to build their confidence and improve their physical and mental endurance. Drill instructors stood at each event to supervise and ensure recruit safety. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 18:37
    Photo ID: 7022221
    VIRIN: 220124-M-HX572-1023
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, India Company Confidence Course [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

