U.S. Marine Corps Drill Instructor Staff Sgt. Michael Moser with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, ensures that the recruits are properly executing the obstacle during the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 24, 2022. Recruits completed a series of obstacles to build their confidence and improve their physical and mental endurance. Drill instructors stood at each event to supervise and ensure recruit safety. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2022 Date Posted: 01.25.2022 18:37 Photo ID: 7022221 VIRIN: 220124-M-HX572-1023 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.42 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, India Company Confidence Course [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.