New U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, exchange guidons with their drill instructors during a graduation ceremony at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Jan. 22, 2021. Before the platoons were dismissed, the guides retired their guidons to their drill instructors. These were the Marines who carried the characteristics of a good leader throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Abbott)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 18:37
|Photo ID:
|7022214
|VIRIN:
|220121-M-HX572-581
|Resolution:
|5762x3841
|Size:
|554.82 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Golf Company Graduation [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
