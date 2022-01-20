A U.S. Air Force emergency management technician with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron reports details about a simulated suspicious package during readiness training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 20, 2022. When a package that is believed to be intentionally crafted or placed with malicious intent is found, first responders must determine what it is and properly dispose of it for the safety of the installation and its populace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 09:45 Photo ID: 7017875 VIRIN: 220120-F-MG692-0089 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 26.91 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, DOHA, QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.