AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training

A U.S. Air Force emergency management technician with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron performs a substance test during readiness training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 20, 2022. Emergency management members responded to a simulated suspicious package and tested samples of it to see if any chemical or biological threats were present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, DOHA, QA