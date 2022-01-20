A U.S. Air Force emergency management technician with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron performs a substance test during readiness training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 20, 2022. Emergency management members responded to a simulated suspicious package and tested samples of it to see if any chemical or biological threats were present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 09:45
|Photo ID:
|7017871
|VIRIN:
|220120-F-MG692-0080
|Resolution:
|7945x4469
|Size:
|23.13 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, DOHA, QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
