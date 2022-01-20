Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training

    AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, DOHA, QATAR

    01.20.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force bioenvironmental engineering technicians with the 379th Expeditionary Medical Operations Squadron don personal protective equipment during readiness training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 20, 2022. Bioenvironmental engineering specialists ensure that Airmen are safe wherever they work by evaluating workplace hazards and safely disposing of hazardous materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 09:44
    Photo ID: 7017866
    VIRIN: 220120-F-MG692-0043
    Resolution: 7750x5167
    Size: 17.11 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, DOHA, QA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    379 AEW
    AFCENT
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Bioenvironmental Engineering
    379 MDG
    379 MDOS

