U.S. Air Force bioenvironmental engineering technicians with the 379th Expeditionary Medical Operations Squadron don personal protective equipment during readiness training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 20, 2022. Bioenvironmental engineering specialists ensure that Airmen are safe wherever they work by evaluating workplace hazards and safely disposing of hazardous materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 09:44
|Photo ID:
|7017866
|VIRIN:
|220120-F-MG692-0043
|Resolution:
|7750x5167
|Size:
|17.11 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, DOHA, QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT