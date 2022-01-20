U.S. Air Force bioenvironmental engineering technicians with the 379th Expeditionary Medical Operations Squadron don personal protective equipment during readiness training at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 20, 2022. Bioenvironmental engineering specialists ensure that Airmen are safe wherever they work by evaluating workplace hazards and safely disposing of hazardous materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 09:44 Photo ID: 7017866 VIRIN: 220120-F-MG692-0043 Resolution: 7750x5167 Size: 17.11 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, DOHA, QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AUAB thinks outside the box for HAZMAT training [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.